Parsons to run unopposed as IPC President as Governing Board nominees revealed

Andrew Parsons is set to serve another term as President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), as nominees for the upcoming election in December were announced today.

The Brazilian, who has led the governing body for Paralympic sport since 2017, is to stand for a second term, this time unopposed.

Parsons succeeded Britain's Sir Philip Craven as President of the organisation, with his predecessor serving for 16 years from 2001 to 2017.

New Zealand's Duane Kale, the incumbent vice-president of the IPC, is to stand unopposed too.

A total of 26 nominees have been approved to stand for election on December 12 at the IPC General Assembly in Taipei.

Applications were reviewed by the IPC Credentials Commission.

There are 12 positions to fill.

Ten members will join the Board too, with these nominees coming from National Paralympic Committees, International Federations, International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled and regional organisations.

Italian Paralympic Committee President Luca Pancalli is seeking re-election to the IPC Board ©Getty Images

South Africa's Debra Alexander of World Triathlon, the United Arab Emirates' Mohamed Alhameli, Angola's Leonel da Rocha Pinto, the United States' Muffy Davis, athlete representative Chelsey Gotell of Canada, Britain's Tim Reddish, Italy's Luca Pancalli and Colombia's Juan Pablo Salazar are all seeking re-election to the Board.

Those standing down are The Netherlands' Rita van Driel, South Korea's Sung Il Kim and Japan's Yasushi Yamawaki.

Jai-Jun Chung of South Korea, Egypt's Khatab Hayat, Switzerland's Sabrina Ibanez, Finland's Tanja Kari, Japan's Miki Matheson, Chinese Taipei's Ming-Chu Mu, John Petersson of Denmark, Germany's Karl Quade, Israel's Ehud Rassabi, Pakistan's Imran Jamil Shami, India's Gursharan Singh, Australia's Robyn Smith, László Szabó of Hungary, Esther Vergeer of The Netherlands and Jianmin Zhou of China are all standing for election too.

Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed is also vying for a position on the Board.

Kale has also been nominated for the Board, but as he is standing unopposed for vice-president, he is unlikely to be appointed as a member at large.

On December 10, each nominee is set to present their case for IPC membership, two days before the election.

The Governing Board is elected every four years and members can serve a maximum of three terms.