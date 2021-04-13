The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced a reduction in the number of accredited guests for the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The IPC said it had made the decision after the Japanese Government said it required "a very significant reduction in the number of accredited participants" who did not have essential or operational responsibilities at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, scheduled to run from August 24 to September 5.

The IPC said their approach followed that taken by the International Olympic Committee, which last month announced "accompanying guests in any category" would not be able to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

No accreditation will now be granted to "accompanying guests" across the following categories - the IPC, National Paralympic Committees, International Federations, host Organising Committees, future Organising Committees and broadcasters.

The IPC says it is "significantly reducing" the number of people accredited under the IPC category - meaning no IPC Honorary Board members, with the exception of international dignitaries and no guests of International Organisations of the Disabled (IOSDs) or IPC regional organisations will be granted accreditation.

The same applies to participants from the 14 Recognised International Sport Federations, which consists of sports that are currently not on the Paralympic programme and participants from winter sport International Federations.

Updated playbooks, which list rules that should be followed to ensure a safe and smooth running of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, are set to be released later this month ©Getty Images

No IPC Standing Committee members will be granted accreditation, with members of the IPC Medical Committee and IPC Anti-Doping Committee who have operational roles at the Games the only exceptions.

Other measures announced by the IPC include a "significant reduction" in the number of IPC honoured guests, distinguished guests and IPC guests, while National Paralympic Committee Guest Passes providing access to the Paralympic Village have been cancelled.

The IPC has also called on all members to follow its lead in respect of their accreditation programmes for Tokyo 2020, calling for a "responsible approach" to be taken.

In February, the first edition of the playbook was published, listing rules that should be followed to ensure the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics can go ahead safely.

Among the rules listed were to not sing or chant when supporting athletes, and not to use public transport without permission.

Updated playbooks are due to be published this month.