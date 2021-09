The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has hailed the "phenomenal" work of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to stage "historic" Olympic and Paralympic Games in the midst of a global heath crisis.

Tokyo is set to host its final day of competition tomorrow before the Paralympic Flame will be extinguished at the Closing Ceremony.

As well as bringing the curtain down on the Games, it will mark the end of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee of the Olympics and Paralympics.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Games to be postponed by one year and there were doubts they would even take place at all as cases continued to increase across the world.

But Tokyo 2020 organisers have managed to put on two of the world’s biggest sporting events over the past two months.

More than 11,500 athletes attended the Olympics, which ran from July 23 to August 5, before a further 4,400 competed at the Paralympics that opened on August 24.

During their stay in Tokyo, athletes and other overseas attendees had to adhere to a series of COVID-19 countermeasures set out in playbooks produced by Tokyo 2020.

New figures released by organisers confirmed that no one had tested positive inside the Paralympic Village for a fourth day in a row.

Craig Spence, spokesperson for the IPC, praised the efforts of organisers to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have implemented a series of measures in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19 ©Getty Images

"We have delivered Games safely," said Spence.

"That is a bold statement, but we have delivered it safely.

"Yesterday when you combine the airport tests and Games-time tests over one million tests have been conducted during the Olympic and Paralympic Games and we have had 350 positives around that number.

"If we had said that six months ago, that we would stage these Games and only have 350 positives you would not have expected that.

"That is a credit of the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the IPC, Tokyo2020 and the international health experts who have helped design the playbooks to deliver an historic Games during a pandemic.

"It has ever been done before and I hope we never have to do it again as it has taken its toll everyone.

"The work that this Organising Committee has been absolutely top class.

"You have got to imagine that they were seeing the finish line in sight after seven years of work and then the bell rang to tell them you need to do another lap.

"The amount of work that has gone in behind the scenes to deliver what you have seen over the past three weeks has been phenomenal."

Spence said there have been times over the past two years when he thought the Games would never happen.

The Paralympic Flame is set to be extinguished at tomorrow's Closing Ceremony ©Getty Images

"March last year was probably the darkest period of my entire life when the Games was postponed," said Spence.

"This is something we had worked seven years on and the Games may not happen.

"It was really difficult and we were so worried that if we were to go without Games what impact that would have on the Paralympic Movement as a whole.

"Then we got to work and it has been the most amazing team effort I have ever been part of.

"It has been such a wonderful journey to see it happen when a lot of people thought it was impossible to stage the Paralympic Games and the Olympic Games during the pandemic."

Harmonious Cacophony will be the concept of the Closing Ceremony, which aims to acknowledge diversity among people and transforming their differences into a shared unity.

"It is going to be really cool," said Spence.

"I always think the Closing Ceremony brings together both the Paralympics and Olympics and all the work this stunning city has done to bring these Games to fruition.

"Tomorrow is a celebration.

"It will be a really colourful, vibrant ceremony."