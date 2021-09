The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has issued a reminder that the first consultation phase regarding the 2015 IPC Athlete Classification Code will conclude on September 17.

The IPC announced the launch of the consultation in March, with the process expected to take three years and following a three-stage consultation model.

It is hoped a final draft of the Code can be approved at the 2023 IPC General Assembly.

The IPC says the Code "provides policies and procedures for Paralympic classification that should be common to all sports and to the Paralympic Games."

The Code was last reviewed in 2013 and the current version has been in place since June 2015.

The IPC says it is looking for views and feedback on the current Code and International Standards via an online consultation form.

Athletes can also share feedback directly via email at [email protected] or via their National Paralympic Committee (NPC) or International Federation (IF) athlete representatives.

Feedback can also be provided to the IPC Athletes’ Council members or the athlete representatives of the Code Drafting Team.

The IPC launched the consultation process back in March ©Getty Images

"So far we have been greatly encouraged by the detailed feedback by IPC members and athletes but are keen to hear as many views as possible," said Scott Field, independent chair of the Code Drafting Team.

"All feedback received will be reviewed and analysed by the code drafting team over the coming weeks and months ahead of the second phase of consultation next year."

The Code Drafting Team says consultation calls have been held with IF heads of classification and NPC classification leads, as well as International Sports Federation of the Disabled (IOSD).

The IPC says its network of Para athletes has also contributed through the IPC Athletes' Council.

The IPC says due to the final review documents will not being approved until the IPC General Assembly in December 2023, the current 2015 IPC Athlete Classification Code and accompanying International Standards remain in place and fully effective until the new Code’s implementation date.

The organisation says it is envisaged that implementation will be January 2025 for summer sports and July 2026 for winter sports.