Maria Andrejczyk has sold her Tokyo 2020 silver medal in order to help fund the heart surgery of an eight-month-old child.

The Polish athlete, who was treated for bone cancer in 2018, decided to sell the silverware to benefit a campaign to raise funds to send Miłoszka, an unwell baby, to Stanford University in the Untied States for heart surgery.

Żabka, a chain of Polish supermarkets, submitted the winning bid before giving the medal back to Andrejczyk.

Andrejczyk's auction raised more than PLN500,000 (£94,000/$129,000/€109,000).

The campaign target is PLN1.5 million (£280,000/$385,000/€330,000), of which more than 90 per cent has now been raised.

"It didn't take me long to decide, it was the first fundraiser I entered and I knew it was the right one," Andrejczyk said.

Maria Andrejczyk's recorded a throw of 64.61m in the Tokyo 2020 women's javelin final ©Getty Images

"Miłoszek has a serious heart defect and is in need of surgery.

"He also has support from above from Kubuś, a boy who did not make it on time but whose amazing parents decided to pass on the funds they collected to Miłosz.

"And in this way, I also want to help.

"It’s for him that I am auctioning my Olympic Silver medal."

The 25-year-old also competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro where she set a Polish national record of 67.11 metres in the qualifying round before finishing fourth in the final.

At Tokyo 2020, a throw of 64.61m was good enough for Andrejczyk to finish second.