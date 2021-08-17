Maria Andrejczyk has sold her Tokyo 2020 silver medal in order to help fund the heart surgery of an eight-month-old child.
The Polish athlete, who was treated for bone cancer in 2018, decided to sell the silverware to benefit a campaign to raise funds to send Miłoszka, an unwell baby, to Stanford University in the Untied States for heart surgery.
Żabka, a chain of Polish supermarkets, submitted the winning bid before giving the medal back to Andrejczyk.
Andrejczyk's auction raised more than PLN500,000 (£94,000/$129,000/€109,000).
The campaign target is PLN1.5 million (£280,000/$385,000/€330,000), of which more than 90 per cent has now been raised.
"It didn't take me long to decide, it was the first fundraiser I entered and I knew it was the right one," Andrejczyk said.
"Miłoszek has a serious heart defect and is in need of surgery.
"He also has support from above from Kubuś, a boy who did not make it on time but whose amazing parents decided to pass on the funds they collected to Miłosz.
"And in this way, I also want to help.
"It’s for him that I am auctioning my Olympic Silver medal."
The 25-year-old also competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro where she set a Polish national record of 67.11 metres in the qualifying round before finishing fourth in the final.
At Tokyo 2020, a throw of 64.61m was good enough for Andrejczyk to finish second.