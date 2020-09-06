Second best javelin throw ever for Vetter at World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Chorzow

Johannes Vetter produced a stunning effort at World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Chorzow tonight as he threw the javelin out to 97.76 metres, the second farthest mark ever behind the 1996 world record of 98.48m by the Czech Republic’s Jan Zelezny.

The 27-year-old German thrower was already second in the all-time list of throwers with his previous best of 94.44m from 2017, the year he also won the world title in London.

After making his throw with a huge cry, Vetter slid on his front, halting just within the limit of his area.

The spear flew on and on with officials turning and running to keep up with it, past the last measurement line of 90 metres, eventually landing alongside the area for the shot put that would take place later in the evening – thankfully – at the far end of the recently re-named National Athletics Stadium.

Not content with that third-round effort, Vetter sent his next one out to 94.84m, adding 40 centimetres to his previous personal best, before concluding with throws of 89.95m and 87.28m.

The mighty German had already made a splash in the truncated 2020 season by producing the best throw of the year, 91.49m, at the opening Continental Tour Gold meeting at Turku in Finland on August 11, shortly after winning the German Championships.

The man gets Vetter and Vetter - and he will next compete in Dessau, where his compatriot Thomas Rohler, the Rio 2016 champion, threw over 90m in 2018.

When that shot put competition did get underway it was, inevitably, the Olympic champion Ryan Crouser who dominated it, just as he has dominated the event itself so far this year.

The American leads the season’s list with a personal best of 22.91 metres that put him equal third on the all-time list behind Ulf Timmerman of East Germany’s 1988 effort of 23.06m and the 1990 world record of 23.12m by compatriot Randy Barnes.

No other thrower this season has thrown 22 metres or over - Crouser now throws virtually nothing but 22 metres.

Last weekend in Des Moines he cleared that mark with all six of his efforts, the best of which was 22.70m.

The men's shot put in Poland is heating up @RCrouserThrows has bettered the Polish all-comers' record in all three of his attempts. Here's his second round throw of 22.59m.



He's got three more attempts remaining.





Tonight he was only one foul away from replicating that heady performance, once again winning with a best of 22.70m, with his nearest challenger, Poland’s European champion Michal Haratyk, reaching 21.78m.

While the home fans in the stadium – Poland’s current COVID-19 measures regarding public gatherings meant organisers of the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meeting could allow the stadium to be up to half-full – and watching at home had to be content with second in that contest, another throwing event brought them greater satisfaction.

Home hammer thrower Pawel Fajdek, winner of the last four world titles, had announced beforehand that he was "ready to throw 80 metres", and while he didn’t quite manage that an effort of 79.81m - despite fouls in his other five efforts - won him the event ahead of compatriot Wojciech Nowicki, the Rio 2016 and Doha 2019 bronze medallist, who reached 78.88m.

The track programme concluded with another home victory as European 400 metres champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic clocked a season’s best of 51.33sec ahead of Lieke Klaver of The Netherlands, who was timed at 51.61, and fellow Pole Iga Baumgart-Witan, third in a season’s best of 52.04.

Britain’s European 1500m champion Laura Muir earned victory in 3 minutes 58.24sec, finishing ahead of the European silver medallist and home favourite Sofia Ennaoui, who broke the four minute barrier for the first time in clocking 3:59.70 – just missing the Polish record of 3:59.22.

The women’s javelin event was won by the opening effort of home thrower Maria Andrejczyk, whose season’s best of 65.70 metres that moved her up to fourth on the 2020 world lists, with Croatia’s Rio 2016 champion Sara Kolak only managing a best of 61.25m.

Elvira Herman wins the 100m hurdles in 12.87

Alexandra Tavernier of France won the women’s hammer contest with a best of 74.12 metres.

A hamstring injury had kept home pole vaulter Piotr Lisek, the 2017 world silver medallist with a best of 6.02 metres, out of the last two competitions, but he made his mark upon his return by winning with a first time clearance at 5.82m.

Double world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States, who had pushed himself to a 6.02m clearance last Wednesday in Lausanne, where Sweden’s world record holder Armand Duplantis recorded an effort of 6.07m, could only manage 5.72m on this occasion.

Nadine Visser was the woman to beat in the 100 metres hurdles, having arrived unbeaten in six appearances this season and as leader of the 2020 lists with a time of 12.68sec.

Elvira Herman of Belarus managed to do just that, clocking 12.87 to win the event ahead of her Dutch rival, who finished in 12.95.

Double world 200 metres champion Dafne Schippers of The Netherlands won the 100 metres in 11.29sec from Poland’s European indoor 60m champion Ewa Swoboda, who clocked 11.34.

Ukraine’s 2017 world silver medallist Yuliya Levchenko, joint-top of this year’s women’s high jump rankings with 2.00 metres, only needed to clear 1.92m to earn victory over a field that included home athlete Kamila Licwinko, joint winner of the 2014 world indoor title, who was fourth on 1.85.

A throw of 67.28 metres was enough to earn Sweden’s world champion Daniel Stahl his 13th straight win in the discus, with second place going to Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia on 66.16m.

The men’s 800 metres was won by Kenya’s Ferguson Cheruiyot in 1min 45.30sec, from Puerto Rico’s Pan American silver medallist Wesley Vazquez, who clocked 1:45.47, with Britain’s Guy Learmonth third in 1:45.57 – both the latter times being season’s bests.



