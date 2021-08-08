Bad weather put paid to plans to fly a giant Paris 2024 flag from the Eiffel Tower during the Olympic Handover Ceremony from Tokyo.

Organisers had claimed that it would be the largest ever flown, but hours before the ceremony they decided it would not be safe to go ahead.

"Sadly, the weather conditions today mean that we will not be able to proceed with our plan to raise the flag on the Eiffel Tower safely," Paris 2024 said.

The image of the flag was eventually shown in a virtual representation on the big screen in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.

"For all those watching on screen, they will enjoy a spectacular experience in the heart of Paris, as it prepares to offer an extraordinary playground for the athletes, sport and the Games," Paris 2024 organisers said.

Images filmed during a rehearsal in June were shown.

The colours of the French tricolor were projected on to the stadium in Tokyo, before an unusual rendition of La Marseillaise, the national anthem of France.

This sequence was entirely on locations throughout Paris, the first time a national anthem had been performed in this way for an Olympic Handover Ceremony.

The Patrouille de France flew over the Paris 2024 fanzone, by the Eiffel Tower, during the transmission of the Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony ©Getty Images

Flautist Sylvia Careddu performed the first notes from the roof of the stadium which will stage athletics and the anthem was taken up in six locations across Paris. There was a marimba performance at the Louvre, the National Orchestra of France in the Radio France studios, a virtuoso string ensemble in the Vert-Galant square between Notre-Dame and the Pont-Neuf, a piano performance at a recycling plant and percussion in a skate park.

It was the prelude to a filmed journey through Paris, by BMX rider Estelle Majal. Her journey across the rooftops served to introduce the landmarks of Paris in a filmed sequence to a soundtrack by Woodkid entitled Prologue.

The pictures on the big screen showed star judoka Teddy Riner and other members of the French team gathered at the Live des Jeux fan site close to the Eiffel Tower joining fans to celebrate the handover.

As the sequence reached its climax the crack aerobatic squadron Patrouille de France flew through the Paris sky, framing the Eiffel Tower.

On board were two members of the Paris 2024 club who had been specially chosen to participate.

French President Emanuel Macron recited the revised Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger, Together", surrounded by aspiring athletes.

Macron "shares his vision of the Games as an opportunity to foster a united, proud France that is full of fight and puts young people at the centre of its vision," Paris 2024 said.

It will be the first time in a century that Paris has staged the Games. In 1924 they were the first recipients of the handover flag, donated to the Olympic Movement by 1920 host city Antwerp.

In those days the flag was retained by the host city after it had staged the Games.