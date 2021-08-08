Five Olympic and Paralympic host cities have vowed to "immediately address the climate emergency" in a bid to ensure a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The joint pledge was made on the eve of today's Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games here.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government staged the "Sustainable Recovery Tokyo Forum", also known as "Re StaRT", which included the Mayors of the host cities for Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attended the hybrid conference in person with Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti and Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner joining online.

Soham El Wardini, Mayor of Dakar - host of the 2026 Youth summer Olympic Games - provided a video message, while Peter Tan Hai Chuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Singapore to Japan, participated online.

Tokyo 2020 were delayed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic which continues to grip the world.

A 368-word statement endorsed by Tokyo, Brisbane, Dakar, Los Angeles and Paris acknowledges the impact of the COVID-19 crisis but stresses the need to tackle climate change.

The hosts cities claim they have an "even greater mandate to play concrete and active roles" to ensure they find ways to address global challenges.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has pledged to create a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

"Recovery from the pandemic should not simply be a return to life before COVID-19," the statement read.

"It provides us with the opportunity to realise resilient and sustainable societies full of diversity and inclusion, while responding flexibly to changes the coronavirus crisis has brought to society and the `perception of values.

"We must also not forget to deal with the climate crisis that is endangering the future of humanity.

"It is now time to accelerate actions. Under the slogan, 'Time to Act', we must immediately address the climate emergency!"

The statement stressed Tokyo’s commitment to "realising a truly inclusive society", saying "unity in diversity" and "connecting to tomorrow" were the visions for the Games.

It also claims the Japanese capital has various initiatives to leave "valuable legacies in a diversity of fields", including the delivery of an eco-friendly, sustainable Games and dissemination of the arts and culture.

"We have also recognised that the arts and culture are not only elements that make up the appeal of cities, but are crucial in providing moral support and generating inspiration, activity, and discovery of new values," the statement added.

"We shared the belief that the flame of culture should not be extinguished, and shall work for the flames of cultures throughout the world to shine brightly again.

"It is with such aspirations that we hereby declare that in order to forge a bright future and leave a rich planet to following generations, we shall engage in efforts for a green, just and sustainable recovery in various aspects concerning society as a whole, including the environment, the economy, culture, sports, human rights, and the awareness and behaviour of people and companies, with the aim to realise sustainable lives for all people, and we shall expand and establish this throughout the world."

Demain, c’est le premier jour de nos Jeux, là où tout commence !

RDV le 8 août



11h au Trocadéro pour le vivre ensemble

13h sur @Francetele pour regarder le passage de relais avec #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/NyK3EJRDrb — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) August 7, 2021

After the Re StaRT forum, Koike and Hidalgo announced a joint declaration on strengthening relations between the two cities, stressing the importance of maintaining "a constant dialogue in a spirit of mutual respect".

Paris will receive the Olympic flag from Tokyo at today's Handover Ceremony.

Sport, environment, culture, tourism and craft and design have been confirmed as the five areas of cooperation between Paris and Tokyo.

The two cities have pledged to make sport "accessible to all", including people with disabilities, build "low-carbon, sustainable and resilient societies" and implement "cultural and artistic programmes that promote their diversity and cultural wealth".

They have also vowed to jointly promote their respective tourism offers through joint campaigns and promote exchanges between craftsmen and designers located in their cities with the help of meetings, workshops, and joint production projects.

"Cooperation and solidarity between the cities are crucial to achieve a sustainable recovery from the crisis, both in achieving a sustainable society that respects diversity, and in combating the climate emergency," a joint statement read.

"As such, Paris and Tokyo reaffirm their determination to further promote exchanges and cooperation as host cities for the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games."