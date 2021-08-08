Russia has announced it will be taking 241 athletes to the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, its largest ever delegation for the event, as it makes its return to the event after missing Rio 2016.

"The team consisted of 430 people, of which 241 are athletes - 129 men and 112 women," said Pavel Rozhkov, Acting President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), as reported by TASS, Russia's official state news agency.

"The team consists of 90 honoured masters of sports and 94 masters of sports of international class.

"In total, representatives of 50 constituent entities of the Russian Federation will take part in the Games.

"Russian Paralympians will take part in 19 out of 22 sports included in the programme of the Games.

"For the first time we will participate in badminton, boccia, rowing and canoeing, triathlon, taekwondo, as well as competitions among women in goalball and seated volleyball."

As a result of the sanctions applied by the World Anti-Doping Agency against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, Russia must compete using the acronym "RPC" at Tokyo 2020, which is due to start on August 24 and conclude on September 5.

Under the terms of the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision announced last December, for the next two years Russian athletes can only compete at the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and World Championships as neutrals and its flag, anthem and symbols have been banned.

The International Paralympic Committee announced in April that athletes and team officials will represent the Russian Paralympic Committee and use "RPC" as the acronym at Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

This will include for the marching order in the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

Russia will be competing under the acronym "RPC" at Tokyo 2020, with a logo specially created following the decision by CAS last December to ban Russia using its own flag and anthem for two years ©RPC

All public displays will use the acronym "RPC" rather than the full name "Russian Paralympic Committee".

A special RPC emblem has been created and will be used at both Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

While the emblem will feature on uniforms, the words "Russia" and "Russian" will not appear, the IPC said.

Sporting equipment requiring the use of the country’s acronym will also see "RPC" used, rather than "RUS."

The neutral uniforms have been approved by the IPC for the Games, while Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1 will be played for all victory ceremonies in place of the Russian national anthem.

Similar arrangements were used for Russian athletes competing at the Olympic Games, which finished in Tokyo today.

Russia were banned from the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games by the IPC over the doping scandal.

At its last appearance in the Summer Paralympic Games, Russia sent a team of 182 athletes and finished second overall in the final medals table, behind China

They won a total of 102 medals, including 36 gold.

Their most successful sport was athletics, where they won a total of 16 gold medals, followed by swimming, with 13.

Russia finished second overall in the medals at London 2012, the last time they competed at the Summer Paralympic Games having been banned by the IPC from Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Each member of the delegation travelling to Tokyo 2020 will be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to their arrival in Japan.

"In order to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection among members of the Paralympic delegation, in accordance with the decision of the Governing Board of the Russian Paralympic Committee, all personnel of the Russian delegation were vaccinated against coronavirus infection," Rozhkov added.

"We have neither the moral nor the legal right to risk their health.

"Also, more than half of the athletes have been vaccinated and the teams in seated volleyball, goalball, taekwondo, boccia and wheelchair tennis have been fully vaccinated."

The Russians are not only prepared health wise but have also begun to equip their athletes.

The archery and sitting volleyball teams were issued with 20 items of clothing and accessories for the Games, provided by the RPC's official partner Forward.