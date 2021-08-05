All venues for Beijing 2022 to be completed and tested by end of year, organisers insist

All venues for next February’s Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are close to completion and will be finished by the end of 2021, according to organisers.

As per state-run broadcaster CGTN, Beijing 2022 said last week that all the venues and facilities will be ready for testing later this year.

A total of 39 venues are to be used at the Games, including 12 for the competition.

Beijing is scheduled to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the Beijing National Stadium, curling, ice hockey, skating, big air snowboarding and freestyle skiing events.

Other skiing and snowboarding events, biathlon, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge are due to take place at the Yanqing and Zhangjiakou clusters.

Eight non-sporting venues including media facilities and Olympic Villages across the three sites have also been completed, as has infrastructure such as new high-speed rail links and a green electricity grid, with the National Stadium’s renovation due to be finished by October 2021.

Renovation on the Beijing National Stadium is due to be completed by October ©Getty Images

Renewable energy features heavily as part of Beijing 2022’s sustainability commitments, including the use of it to power the Main Media Centre in Beijing.

All venues are planned to be made available to the public after the Games.

Liu Yumin, head of the venue planning and construction department of Beijing 2022, confirmed: "We will continue to fine-tune and make improvements based on epidemic prevention and control policies, and we will deliver all temporary facilities by the end of the year."

Organisers have consistently said that complications posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have not delayed construction.

However, China's borders remain largely shut to foreigners fewer than six months before the Winter Olympics are due to start.

Beijing 2022 is due to be held from February 4 to 20, and China's capital will become the first city to host the Summer and Winter Games if it goes ahead.