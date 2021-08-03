Le Clos and Desplanches visit Omega at Tokyo 2020 after conclusion of swimming competition

Swimmers Chad Le Clos and Jérémy Desplanches visited the official showcasing of timekeeper Omega here at Tokyo 2020.

The two swimmers are ambassadors of the Swiss company.

Omega said the visit on Sunday (August 1) was part of a double celebration for Desplanches, as it took place on Swiss National Day.

The Swiss swimmer had earned the first Olympic medal of his career two days early, after securing a bronze in the men’s 200 metres individual medley event.

"I can’t tell you how proud I am," said Desplanches, when asked about being an ambassador alongside the likes of Michael Phelps.

"I look at these pictures of all these incredible athletes and I am honoured to be part of that line-up."

Omega revealed that during his visit Desplanches wore a Seamaster Professional Diver 300M in stainless steel, with the watch also having a with polished white ceramic dial and black ceramic bezel.

The company said his watch was fixed to the wrist with a Swiss flag-inspired NATO strap in red and white.

The two OMEGA ambassadors wore watches made by the company on the visit ©OMEGA

Le Clos, who wore OMEGA’s Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial Master Chronometer Chronograph, said OMEGA was "a family I have been part of many years".

He reportedly told fans to "watch out for what happens in Paris", where the next Olympic Games takes place in 2024.

Le Clos famously beat Phelps to win the men’s 200 metres butterfly title in a dramatic finish at London 2012.

The South African was a silver medallist in the men’s 100m butterfly in London, while he secured 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly silver medals at Rio 2016.

The multiple world champion missed out on securing a medal at Tokyo 2020, with his best finish at fifth place in the 200m butterfly.

Le Clos and Desplanches’ visit came a matter of days after 23-time Olympic gold medallist Phelps visited the showcase in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 is Omega's 29th time as the official timekeeper of the Olympics.

In 2017, the company signed on as a member of The Olympic Partner programme until 2032.