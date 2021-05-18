Branding company CSM Live placed in charge of "look and feel" of Birmingham 2022

CSM Live has been appointed as the official provider of "look, wayfinding and signage" for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Kent-based company will be responsible for dressing the host city and Games venues, and will reprise the role it took on at Glasgow 2014.

Included in CSM's remit is the "look and feel" of Birmingham 2022, field of play branding, signs for information and directions and sponsor recognition.

A key part of the agreement is ensuring nothing is wasted after the event, in line with Birmingham 2022's sustainability pledge.

Organisers want to deliver the first carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games, so CSM will maximise the re-use of materials.

There is also a pledge to work with the Birmingham community, including a target to procure 65 per cent of requirements locally to boost nearby businesses.

Local students will also help design the signs.

"It is fantastic to have CSM Live join us as our official provider of look, wayfinding and signage for Birmingham 2022," said Games chief executive Ian Reid.

"With a strong track record of working on major sporting events, I know we can rely on their expertise to help us deliver the most sustainable Commonwealth Games to date.

"In addition to their work on competition venues, CSM Live will also be working with us on our community engagement activities, which will support us developing positive relationships within local communities across the West Midlands."

CSM Live were previously responsible for branding at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games ©Birmingham 2022

Venue scoping is due to begin immediately, while production will begin at the start of next year.

"We are thrilled to be working with Birmingham 2022 as we seek to deliver a sustainable, innovative and carbon-friendly Commonwealth Games," said Giles Stanford, the director of global events at CSM Live.

"We have a strong pedigree in providing sustainable branding solutions for major events and combined with the expertise of the local business community, we hope to deliver a spectacular event for all those involved."

Birmingham 2022, and its branding, is expected to reach a huge global television audience of 1.5 billion between July 28 and August 8 next year.

Nineteen sports are on the programmes across 14 venues, with athletes from 72 countries and territories due to take part.

"With CSM Live, we have the ideal partner to deliver the look and feel for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin.

"I am delighted by the important pledge from CSM Live to ensure that no product used in its operations will go to waste after the Games.

"A further commitment to work with local companies will ensure there will be positive benefits for the West Midlands from the Games.

"My thanks also goes to our CGF Partnerships team as they continue bring on board world-leading organisations to support the delivery of Birmingham 2022 as well as our long-term ambitions."