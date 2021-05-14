Birmingham 2022 has announced a major sponsorship deal with PwC UK as the build-up to next year's Commonwealth Games continues.

The global accountancy firm, one of the largest employers in the United Kingdom, has been named as the official supplier of professional advisory services for the Games.

It means the company will work to improve skills, jobs, diversity and social mobility surrounding the event.

PwC is already said to share "a set of values" with Birmingham 2022 on delivering inclusive growth for communities.

Three-thousand of the company's 22,000 UK employees are based in the West Midlands, where PwC is said to play a "vital role" in the growth of the region.

It is hoped the link-up with Birmingham 2022 will provide more opportunities for people and businesses in the area and beyond.

This will include working with local charities and non-profit organisations to maximise the social and environmental impact of the Games and its footprint.

There is also a commitment to help people from disadvantaged communities, as well as the disabled and unemployed.

"Welcoming PwC on board marks a great milestone," said Birmingham 2022 chairman John Crabtree.

"Not only do they deliver outstanding services and uphold the highest of standards, they share a set of values with us that seek to deliver benefits and contribute to society.

"We're excited to be working together and will be developing plans that will contribute to our mission to be a catalyst for change.

"We have just a little over one year to go to the Opening Ceremony of the Games, the momentum is firmly with us.

"As we ramp up our delivery and overcome a challenging period, we look forward to the hope, opportunities and excitement that these Games are bringing."

Birmingham 2022 will create 35,000 new jobs in all, as well as a fully-trained volunteer workforce of 13,000.

The deal has the aim of improving skills, jobs, diversity and social mobility surrounding the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"We are proud to be supporting the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and excited to be working together with the Organising Committee to deliver the Games, and to help build inclusive growth through improved skills, jobs, diversity and social mobility," said Kevin Ellis, the chairman and senior partner of PwC UK.

"We share Birmingham 2022's ambition of becoming a catalyst for change in the region.

"The Games provide a golden opportunity for our people to continue to volunteer their time and skills to support its legacy, and the many local charities and non-profit organisations that will benefit from its social and environmental impact.

"This also helps to support the development and well-being of our own people, which is at the heart of everything we do.

"With a global workforce of 284,000 and with offices in 155 countries, PwC shares the ambitions and values of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to improve skills, bring new benefits and opportunities and put the city, region and its people firmly on the map."

Birmingham 2022 is due to be held between July 28 and August 8 next year.

Other backers of the Games include Longines, University of Birmingham, Gowling WLG, Gi Group, North, Severn Trent, Sunset+Vine and NVT Group.

Dame Louise Martin, the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), said: "PwC are well-acquainted with the Commonwealth Sport Movement having recently worked with us to develop our CGF Games Value Framework.

"This is a groundbreaking report evaluating the benefits and return on investment of hosting the Commonwealth Games.

"With a large, talented workforce in the Midlands, committed to the broader vision and mission of the Games, we are delighted that they are continuing their involvement and joining the Birmingham 2022 sponsor family."