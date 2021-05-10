Twenty-five new sports team roles have been created for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - with the deadline to apply falling on Thursday (May 13).

The new positions are collectively called "Game Changers" with Birmingham 2022 saying applicants have the "opportunity to change their lives by embarking on a new career in sport".

Nineteen of the new positions are for assistant sport competition managers, who will help to plan and deliver each sport in accordance with the rules and regulations of the relevant International Federations.

The remaining six roles include coordinators, who will support the technical officials and sport volunteers.

A sports publications coordinator, to help ensure all the athletes and technical officials have all the information they require, and a sport entries coordinator, who will keep track of how many athletes are due to take part in the Games, are being sought.

Birmingham 2022 said no relevant experience or qualifications were needed for the assistant sport competition managers, with a "love of sport" all that is required.

Successful applicants will work with competition managers who have already been appointed, with duties including making sure athletes and officials have the facilities and services they need at venues and training sites.

"These roles could be a real game changer for 25 young people, as this is a truly unique opportunity to start a career in sport by working on the largest multi-sport event to be staged in the UK for a decade," said Birmingham 2022 director of sport Matt Kidson.

Birmingham 2022 will have more than 1,000 employees by the time of the Games ©Getty Images

"We're looking for candidates that can demonstrate an absolute passion for sport and that are keen to learn the ropes from our experienced and dedicated team.

"We have a fantastic and varied programme of sport to deliver and so this is an amazing opportunity to get a behind the scenes look at how a major sport event is organised and to kickstart your career in sport in spectacular style."

There are 19 sports and eight Para-sports on the Birmingham 2022 programme, with the Games due to run between July 28 and August 8 next year.

The Games has appointed 27 apprentices to roles as sport team assistants, who are part of a workforce of more than 300.

By the time of the Games, there will be around 1,200 employees.

"It has been an incredible few months since joining Birmingham 2022 and I have already learnt so much in such a short space of time," said Para-athlete Nicole Swingler, one of the apprentices.

"The team at Birmingham 2022 is really supportive and has given me such a warm welcome.

"I still can't believe that I am now helping to organise the Commonwealth Games and this role has given my confidence and career a huge boost.

"It's also fascinating to see behind the scenes of such a major event and to begin to understand how events like the Commonwealth Games are organised.

"If you love sport and you are currently looking for a job, I would urge you to take a look at these roles because it really is a fantastic opportunity to be part of something special."

For more information about the job opportunities, click here.