Birmingham 2022 could become the first carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games, with organisers pledging sustainability in partnership with water company Severn Trent.

As the official nature and carbon neutral supporter for the Games, Severn Trent will assist in delivering carbon neutral goals for Birmingham 2022.

Severn Trent will be responsible for delivering a series of initiatives that help offset the carbon generated by the Commonwealth Games, aiming to leave a positive social and environmental legacy of sustainability in the West Midlands.

The company will be creating 2,022 acres of forest as well as 72 tennis-court-sized mini forests in urban areas across the West Midlands.

Each mini forest will be linked to one of the nations and territories competing at the Games.

Severn Trent are planning to plant the 2,022 acres of forest in the West Midlands, featuring a native species.

"We have always had strong ambitions to set new standards in all we do with these Commonwealth Games and make significant progress in areas that matter," said Ian Reid, chief executive of Birmingham 2022.

"Our plan not only outlines how we will continue to support the regionwide economic recovery, but also demonstrates how we will leave a credible piece of social and environmental legacy.

"Our new partnership with Severn Trent is incredibly important to achieving these ambitions, and it sets a compelling benchmark for how we deliver on all aspects of sustainability over the next 18 months.

Birmingham's transport system is set to become greener ahead of the Commonwealth Games to reach carbon neutrality ©Getty Images

"Our commitment to become the first carbon-neutral Games is a significant one, and this marks just the start of our journey to make these Commonwealth Games the most sustainable to date."

By 2030, Severn Trent has committed to planting 1.3 million new trees and enhancing 5,000 hectares of biodiversity as part of its Great Big Nature Boost initiative.

Birmingham 2022's sustainability pledge has seven key pillars - the first being addressing carbon and air quality, with cleaner transport options among their aims.

The other pillars are promoting a circular economy which encourages waste reduction, delivering new conservation initiatives, improving accessibility for disabled people, embedding equality, diversity and inclusion beyond the Games, promoting social value through job growth and volunteering roles and ensuring human rights are abided by all contractors and suppliers associated with Birmingham 2022.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.