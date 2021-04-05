ADH chair says Rhine-Ruhr World University Games should not be viewed as Olympic test

The German University Sports Federation (ADH) chairman Jörg Förster has said the 2025 World University Games should not be viewed as a test for a future Olympic Games in the Rhine-Ruhr region.

The Rhine-Ruhr region has submitted an application to host the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in 2025.

A decision is expected to be made next month by FISU.

The expectation is that the region will be confirmed as the venue for the student sport event.

The Rhine-Ruhr region had also been pursuing a bid for the 2032 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Armin Laschet claimed last year hosting the 2025 Summer World University Games could be a "dress rehearsal" for the Olympic Games.

The country's hopes of hosting the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics appear all but over, after Brisbane was named as the International Olympic Committee’s preferred candidate in February.

The Rhine-Ruhr region had hoped to bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Förster has stressed the differences between the World University Games and the Olympic proposals.

He told German newspaper Junge Welt that the World University Games should not be viewed as a "test run for any Olympic Games in the region."

Förster, however, acknowledged that the Games could show "positive things" towards a "future Olympic application" and that the ADH had contacted Michael Mronz, who has been leading the Rhine-Ruhr 2032 bid.

Förster said the intent of the World University Games is to "organise a major sporting event in an exemplary sustainable manner", saying it was "completely detached from the question of whether and when the region might want to try again for the Olympic Games."

He highlighted the use of hotel accommodation rather than an Olympic Village, as well as differing transport and logistics plans.