Olympic swimmer Dorothea Brandt has backed the Rhine-Ruhr bid to host the summer International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in 2025.

The multiple-time German champion believes her home country can be "fantastic" hosts in four years' time as Germany looks to stage the Games for the first time since 1989.

The German University Sports Federation (adh) is behind the Rhine-Ruhr bid, which is waiting to gain formal approval from the country’s Government.

Brandt competed in two editions of the Summer Universiade and represented her country at Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old is now head of swimming at adh and believes staging FISU’s flagship event in 2025 would be a huge benefit to student-athletes.

Asked why the adh should apply to host the Games, Brandt said: "Because we are a fantastic host and we can remind you again how great big multi-sport events are.

"Sport brings people together and leave great memories.

"The Universiade, with its very own, open and relaxed character, is predestined for this.

"Popular and recreational sport is the foundation of competitive sport.

"Without it, it is not possible to get to the top.

"It's similar to university sports.

"With the Summer Universiade, we can show that the universities do more than just study.

"Athletes who start for Germany in 2025 will sit in the lectures and seminars just like everyone else.

"I think it can be very motivating when you write a term paper with someone who then goes to training and wins a medal at the Universiade."

Dorothea Brandt, head of swimming at adh, competed at Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Brandt racked up 28 national titles and won 14 medals at the European Short Course Swimming Championships during her career.

She also fondly remembers clinching silver at the 2009 Summer Universiade in Serbian capital Belgrade.

"It was an incredibly tough season and I had actually planned on the World Cup in Rome," said Brandt.

"I missed it and so Belgrade was suddenly my season highlight.

"I sat on the plane with a bad cold and after missing the qualification for the World Cup, I didn't really feel like swimming another competition.

"But when I got there, I was right back inside.

"The village, the pool and the whole organisation had their own charm.

"Despite my late arrival I was welcomed by the adh team.

"It gave me so much energy that despite a headache and sore throat, I was quick and came in second.

"What stuck in my mind most intensely was this rapid change from displeasure and discomfort to full focus on the race.

"That left a lasting mark on me and continues to influence my everyday life and my work to this day."

Beach volleyball, rowing and 3x3 basketball have been chosen as optional sports for the Rhine-Ruhr bid.

The 15 compulsory sports are archery, artistic gymnastics, athletics, badminton, basketball, diving, fencing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and water polo.

Duisburg, which hosted the Summer Universiade in 1989 and the 2005 World Games, is one of the main hubs of the German bid for the 2025 event.

Other cities which would be involved include Düsseldorf, Essen, Bochum and Krefeld.

Hungarian capital Budapest has also expressed interest in bidding for the 2025 World University Games.