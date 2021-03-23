Rhine-Ruhr region submits bid for 2025 World University Games with decision due in May

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has confirmed an application has been submitted by the German University Sports Federation (ADH) to host the 2025 FISU World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr.

The ADH has been leading a German bid for the Games over recent months.

The organisation voted in favour of the region's candidacy in November in 2019, before holding a virtual meeting with FISU last March.

The meeting was held to propose the candidature concept.

A comprehensive application has now been completed and submitted to FISU, with the bid under review by the organisation.

ADH chairman Jörg Forster has claimed the Games would help development in the region and praised the close collaboration with FISU.

"Due to the close collaboration with FISU and the very positive signals we have received for our concept so far, we are optimistic that we will receive the honour of hosting the event for the Rhine-Ruhr region in 2025," said Forster.

"Together with our partners, we want to organise a sustainable and innovative FISU World University Games that will reflect the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"The 2025 FISU World University Games should provide important development impulses for all areas of German sports as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region."

The ADH says the Games - envisaged to take place in July 2025 - are expected to feature 10,000 athletes and officials from 170 countries.

Around 18 different sports are expected to take place at the Games over 12 days, should the German effort prove successful.

The FISU Executive Committee is expected to make a decision in May.

The Rhine-Ruhr bid has been submitted for the 2025 FISU World University Games ©FISU

Duisburg, which hosted the Summer Universiade in 1989 and the 2005 World Games, is one of the main hubs of the German bid.

Other cities which would be involved include Düsseldorf, Essen, Bochum and Krefeld.

Chinese city Chengdu will host the next edition in 2021, with Russian city Yekaterinburg staging the Games in 2023.

FISU potentially could award two World University Games in May.

The organisation is evaluating a bid from Turin, Bardonecchia and Pragelato for the 2025 Winter World University Games.

The next Winter Universiade is scheduled to take place from December 11 to 21 2021 in Swiss city Lucerne, where athletes will compete in 10 sports.

Lake Placid in the United States is due to host the Winter World University Games in 2023.