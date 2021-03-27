World Skate has postponed its elective Congress until after this year's Olympic Games, where skateboarding will be on the programme for the first time.

The coronavirus pandemic and postponement of Tokyo 2020 has been blamed for World Skate delaying the Congress.

World Skate's Executive Board made the decision to postpone the Congress at a meeting where local organisers also offered updates on what coronavirus countermeasures will be in place at upcoming World Championships.

It was March 2017 when World Skate last held a Presidential election, with Sabatino Aracu standing unopposed to win a fourth four-year term at the head of what was then the International Roller Sports Federation.

Aracu has led the organisation since 2005.

This year's Congress must be held within five months of the end of the Olympic cycle in May, and World Skate has indicated it will likely take place towards the end of 2021.

It is not the first major event World Skate has had to postpone because of the global health crisis - as well as seeing skateboarding's Olympic debut pushed back by 12 months, the global governing body also moved Argentina's staging of the World Skate Games from this year to 2022.

Sabatino Aracu's term as World Skate President has been extended ©Getty Images

Multiple Continental Championships were also moved from 2020 to 2021, while Olympic qualification has been impacted but is due to resume in May.

"I'm so proud to lead this federation, moreover as I see you all working with the same passion and love for our sport despite of the COVID-19," Aracu, who is Italian and was chairman of the 2009 Mediterranean Games in Pescara, said.

"Nothing can stop our passion!"

World Skate also acts as a governing body for multiple disciplines beyond skateboarding, including rink hockey, inline skating, skate cross and scooter events.

Skateboarding has also been confirmed as an additional sport for the Paris 2024 Olympics.