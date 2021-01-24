World Skate vice-secretary general Laura Morandi Aracu - wife of President Sabatino Aracu - has died after a battle with cancer.

Laura Morandi Aracu joined the Italian Roller Sports Federation in 1989 and eventually became vice-secretary general of the organisation.

She then took on the same role at World Skate in 2005.

Her husband Sabatino, an Italian politician and former chairman of the 2009 Mediterranean Games in Pescara, is the World Skate President.

World Skate is the recognised international governing body for roller sports including skateboarding, which is set to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo this year.

The governing body has paid tribute to Aracu and offered its condolences to the Italian's family and President Aracu.

"Over the years she strongly contributed with dedication and professionalism to the modernisation of the International Federation and the fulfillment of the long-cherished Olympic dream," World Skate said.

Laura Morandi Aracu was the wife of World Skate President Sabatino Aracu ©Getty Images

"Besides her widely acknowledged professional merits, we would like to honour her deep sensibility and kindness, qualities that made her loved by everyone around her.

"Whether working on the venue or in an impromptu office, Laura attended all the major international events with a smile on her face even during the most difficult moments of her final battle."

The World Skate statement also described Aracu as a "fighter" during her treatment for cancer.

"Everyone who was fortunate enough to know her well knew one thing: apart from being timid and sweet, she was indeed a fighter," the statement said.

"And as a fighter she fought hard and won a series of battles, except the last one, against a sneaky illness that she tried to courageously hide from her loved parents since no one should have to survive a daughter.

"Laura has left us, her colleagues, so many gifts: the memories of her joyful and sharp voice in the office hallway, her smile, her friendliness and the courage and tenacity that made her fight head-on ‘til the end."

Aracu is to be buried in Rome.