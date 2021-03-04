Beijing 2022 organisers have confirmed further tests will be undertaken on venues to ensure it is ready to stage the Winter Paralympic Games in exactly one year’s time.

The one-year countdown has begun ahead of the Winter Paralympics, which is set to be held in China for the first time.

Beijing 2022 claim preparations are on track for the Games, being organised amid the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All competition venues, facilities and other services for the Games, scheduled to run from March 4 to 13, are reportedly undergoing tests to improve disabled access.

"Based on the special needs of people with disabilities, we will undertake further tests before the Games and provide good support and services during the Games," Zhang Haidi, executive President of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee, told CGTN.

Speaking to Xinhua, Zhang said organisers were "confident" of staging Beijing 2022 as planned and pledged to create a lasting legacy in China.

"All competition venues of Beijing 2022 have been completed," said Zhang.

"Competition organisation and services including transportation, medical treatment, catering, and accommodation have been implemented in an orderly manner.

"Overcoming difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, we proactively carried out the testing programme.

"We unveiled the emblem, mascot, soundtracks, and introductory films of the Winter Paralympic Games.

"We also solicited slogans and hosted various activities to promote Paralympic sports.

"We advanced the construction of accessible environments in the host city with an aim of leaving sustainable legacies."

The International Paralympic Committee has lined up a series of content to put out on its social media and YouTube channels over the 10 days to heighten excitement ahead of the Games.

This includes question and answer sessions with Paralympic athletes and videos of memorable matches and moments from previous Winter Games.

Zhang, who is also President of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, said the Paralympics was helping to shine a light on the needs of disabled people in her country.

"There are 45 such training centres for these people nationwide," Zhang added.

"These sports facilities now are far better and advanced, and persons with disabilities have engaged more and more in the development of the whole society."

China claimed its first-ever Winter Paralympics medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 courtesy of a gold in the wheelchair curling.

It was a breakthrough moment for the country but China is now determined to add to that success.

"We are eager to raise the Chinese national flag at the Ice Cube next year at the Beijing Paralympic Games and it's a goal we're trying to achieve," said Hu Junfu, assistant manager of the Chinese wheelchair curling team.

"We have a slogan that says, 'everyone is part of the fight against COVID-19, everyone should be a model in the fight'.

"It's really encouraging to earn China the first-ever medal in Pyeongchang, but I have been reminding my athletes repeatedly that it's already in the past when they stepped down from the award podium.

"We have to start from the very beginning and we have to keep training hard."