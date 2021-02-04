Bach confident in "safe and secure" Winter Olympics as Beijing 2022 marks one-year countdown

The one-year-to-go countdown to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games has been marked with an event at the National Aquatics Centre in the Chinese capital.

A near one-hour countdown event was held at the venue, used when Beijing staged the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics and which has been converted into the venue for curling at the Winter Games, to mark the milestone.

The event featured a video message from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who signed invitations to eight National Olympic Committees (NOCs), including the Chinese Olympic Committee, to attend to Games,

The Hellenic Olympic Committee received the first invitation, followed by Olympic Games hosts Japan, France, Italy and the United States.

The Australian and Nigerian NOCs also received invitations, due to the countries sending the largest delegations to Pyeongchang 2018 from Oceania and Africa, respectively.

"One year from now, Beijing will write history as the first city ever to host both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games,” Bach said.

"These Games will connect the Chinese people with the world.

"Having seen how China is overcoming the coronavirus crisis, we are very confident that our Chinese hosts will ensure safe and secure Olympic Games in full cooperation with the IOC.

"Every time that I have visited China, I am so impressed by the enthusiasm and support for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"This is why, we can say already now with great confidence: China is ready.

"Ready to welcome the world’s best winter sports athletes for unforgettable Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"We all are looking forward to this global celebration of sport."

Both China and the IOC have faced a criticism ahead of the Games over the host nation's human rights record.

A joint letter signed by more than 180 campaign groups was sent to leaders around the world prior to the countdown event.

There has been widespread condemnation of Beijing's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang as well as its crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong and its policies towards Tibet and Taiwan.

The IOC has repeatedly insisted that it must remain "neutral" on political issues.

China has hit back at international criticism, with the country claiming its human rights situation is improving and firing back at what it sees as foreign meddling.

An Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which includes politicians from the United States, Britain, Japan, Australia and the European Union, has previously put pressure on the IOC.

Campaigners have also started to target Olympic sponsors, with Airbnb urged to withdraw its backing of Beijing 2022 last month.

Calls have also been made for boycotts of the Games, although this would likely only impact politicians and dignitaries rather than competing teams.

The milestone comes at a challenging time for organisers, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of numerous Beijing 2022 test events.

Eight competition venues are ready for the next edition of the Winter Olympics.

The Olympic Torch was unveiled at the countdown event ©Beijing 2022

Alongside the Capital Gymnasium and National Alpine Skiing Center, this includes the National Speed Skating Oval, the National Aquatics Center, the National Indoor Stadium, the Wukesong Ice Sports Center, the Shougang ski jumping platform and National Sliding Center.

The construction and renovation of all non-competition venues is set to be completed by July, organisers claim.

Beijing 2022 President Cai Qi said organisers are working to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will continue to advance toward our ultimate goal of staging the Games as scheduled," Qi said.

"We will work together with all stakeholders at home and abroad to overcome difficulties and challenges.

"We will spare no effort to ensure the preparation and delivery of a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Games.

"We will do all we can to contribute to the defeat of COVID-19 worldwide, the growth of the Olympic Movement, and the building of a global community of shared future."

One more year of athletes pushing beyond and inspiring us every day.

Beijing 2022 has pledged that the Games will ensure 300 million people in China are engaged in winter sports.

Organisers claim to have received around one million applications for volunteer positions.

The IOC also launched a digital #StrongerTogether campaign to mark the countdown, which claims to focus on athletes around the world and their solidarity and progress towards the Games.

A film was produced as part of the campaign, narrated by Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu.

The film features moments of past Winter Olympics, as well as showing Beijing 2022 venues and athletes’ preparations.