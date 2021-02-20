Beijing 2022 begins series of adapted test events ahead of Winter Olympics and Paralympics

Beijing 2022 has reportedly begun a series of adapted test events ahead of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games next year.

Organisers earlier this month marked the one-year to go countdown to the Winter Olympics, stressing the Games remained on track despite uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Beijing 2022 confirmed in November that the international test event programme would be replaced by an adapted sports testing programme.

This will see facilities, timing and medical services tested prior to next year’s Games.

Beijing 2022 confirmed that 17 Olympic and three Paralympic test competitions would be held at Zhangjiakou and Yanqing over a 10-day period this month.

Six competition venues are being tested this month.

Yao Hui, Beijing 2022 venue management director, told China Central Television the tests would be held at close to Games-time levels.

"Our goal is to test whatever we can at the moment and to run the test as close to the Games-time levels as possible," Yao said.

"The rehearsals matter a lot for us to assess the operation of venue facilities, the teamwork of organisational staff, transport and power infrastructures, medical services and epidemic-control measures."

Snow and sliding sports will be the focus of this month's test events ©Getty Images

Tests are reportedly focused on snow and sliding disciplines this month.

Organisers are set to hold tests at ice venues in April.

A total of 10 full test events are expected to be held between October and December this year.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 next year, with the Paralympics due to follow from March 4 to 13.

The build-up to the Games has seen politicians from Britain, Australia and the United States call for a boycott due to China's alleged human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims and in Hong Kong, accusations the host nation has repeatedly denied.