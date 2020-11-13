International test events for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing are set to be replaced by a new adapted sports testing programme because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been announced today.

A series of test events had been planned for the first quarter of next year but now instead there will be a series of reviews, where things like facilities, timing and medical services will be put through their paces, but not necessarily in a competition format or with international athletes present.

The new arrangement has been agreed with Beijing 2022 organisers in cooperation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

"The current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many parts of the world means that travel restrictions are currently in place, and the travel situation is likely to remain complex for the coming months in which the Beijing 2022 test events were scheduled," the IOC said in a statement.

"It was necessary to take an immediate joint decision on a tailored programme based on the needs of each individual IF (International Federation).

"This concept of adapted sports testing is fully in line with the spirit of Olympic Agenda 2020 and its ‘New Norm’.

"It is already being applied in Tokyo for its test events."

The IOC had expressed concern in July over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on test events for Beijing 2022.

Beijing 2022 test events in speed skating, figure skating, ski jumping, Nordic combined and Alpine skiing are due to be held during the 2020-2021 winter season, but the COVID-19 crisis had put these vital competitions in considerable jeopardy.

The International Bobsleigh Federation and International Luge Federation have already visited the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing to carry out inspections ©IBSF

In his report to the IOC Session in July, Beijing 2022 Coordination Commission chairman Juan Antonio Samaranch highlighted how measures imposed in China and other nations to curb the spread of coronavirus could create issues for the Organising Committee when it comes to holding test events.

Test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics are exempt from a ban on international competitions taking place in the country for the rest of the year, imposed by the Chinese Government in response to fears over a second wave of the virus hitting the nation.

But many international athletes are unable to travel currently or face severe quarantine restrictions.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) and the International Luge Federation (FIL) visited China earlier this month to carry out pre-homologation tests on the sliding track.

Experts from both the IBSF and FIL attended the tune-up which was held over seven days at China's National Sliding Centre in Yanqing.

A delegation from the International Ski Federation are currently in China inspecting the snow facilities.

Venues for Beijing 2022 are now set to be tested behind closed doors with increased emphasis on coronavirus measures ©IBSF

The new system, however, could mean that many international athletes will not get the opportunity to use the facilities being used for Beijing 2022 until they compete in the Winter Olympic or Paralympic Games.

Beijing 2022 had already announced plans to investigate holding test events behind closed-doors with athletes, media, organisers, service staff and other involving personnel through closed-loop management.

It is planned coronavirus prevention measures will be carried out inside the venues and in surrounding areas with routine venue disinfection, temperature checks and nucleic acid tests in place.

"With the Beijing competition venues all scheduled for completion by the end of 2020, and the successful pre-homologation of the Yanqing Sliding Centre and IF venue visits last week, it was felt that the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are well on track, and that adapted testing will reduce the complexity of this season for all involved, including the athletes. Beijing 2022 will now enter into discussions with each IF to determine the details of the adapted testing programme, in liaison with the IOC and IPC," the IOC statement said.

"Testing of the venues is a requirement for IFs to approve use at the Games so that athletes can rest assured that the venues in 2022 will be of the highest possible standard and in the safest and securest environment."