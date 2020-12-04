Beijing 2022 and the International Ski Federation (FIS) has decided that all Olympic test events for skiing will not be staged during the 2020-2021 season, including the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard, Freeski World Championships.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Championships will not take place in Zhangjiakou as it was scheduled from February 18 to 28.

It also marks the cancellation of four FIS World Cup events and a Continental Cup that were set to take place from January to March.

The first of these is the FIS Ski Jumping Continental Cup from January 27 to 28, followed by the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup from February 10 to 14.

The FIS Nordic Combined World Cup is also set for China from February 12 to 14, the women's FIS Alpine World Cup from February 24 to 28 and the FIS Cross Country World Cup from March 19 to 21.

A replacement venue is now needed for the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard, Freeski World Championships ©Getty Images

Last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that that test event programme for Beijing 2022 would be be replaced by a new adapted sports testing programme.

In his report to the IOC Session in July, Beijing 2022 Coordination Commission chairman Juan Antonio Samaranch highlighted how measures imposed in China and other nations to curb the spread of coronavirus could create issues for the Organising Committee when it comes to holding test events.

Test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics are exempt from a ban on international competitions taking place in the country for the rest of the year, imposed by the Chinese Government in response to fears over a second wave of the virus hitting the nation.

But many international athletes are unable to travel currently or face severe quarantine restrictions of 14-days.

The International Skating Union were the first to announce the cancellation of its test event programme, including the World Speed Skating Championships from February 25 to 28.

They were followed the International Luge Federation, who cancelled its World Cup event at the Yanqing National Sliding Center between February 19 and 21.

A few days later, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation revealed it had decided not to hold its World Cup event at the Center in March.

Coronavirus is largely under control in China but foreign visitors still face severe quarantine restrictions ©Getty Images

FIS claimed, that despite the cancellation of the test events, they believe it will make the 2020-2021 season less complex.

"We were hopeful that staging the test events in China would be possible this season," said FIS President Gian Franco Kasper.

"But the current second wave of COVID-19 has resulted in very strong travel restrictions that made it virtually impossible to stage international competitions.

"It was a difficult decision to make, but thanks to the advanced level of preparation by the Beijing 2022 team, we know all venues will be operating at the highest standard in time for the Games in February 2022."

FIS is looking to make the venues accessible in the lead-up to the Games for test events and also looking for replacement venues for the World Championship as well as the FIS World Cup events.

The Beijing 2022 Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 2022.