Frimpong aiming to represent Ghana at Beijing 2022 after appearance at IBSF World Championships

Akwasi Frimpong revealed his aim to represent Ghana at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after competing at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Championships in Altenberg.

Frimpong overcame injury to finish 32nd in the men's skeleton at the World Championships.

He had not planned to compete due to a lack of experience on the course and a sprained ankle, but was persuaded to by German coach Dirk Matschenz.

After the competition, Frimpong revealed his ambition for Beijing 2022.

"Of course I didn’t want to come in last," he said.

"But with my current fitness condition, battling with injuries all season and with so little experience on the toughest track in the world I gained an important experience going into the pre-Olympic season where I want to fight for a spot for Ghana and Africa for Beijing 2022.

"It’s not going to be easy since there is no continental spot for Africa and five fewer spots for the men than there was in 2018.

"There is a lot of room for improvement and still so much to learn."

Akwasi Frimpong finished 32nd at the IBSF World Championships ©IBSF

There is now under a year to go until Beijing 2022, with the next edition of the Winter Olympics scheduled for February 4 to 20.

Frimpong, 35, competed in the skeleton at Pyeongchang 2018, qualifying via continental representation despite being ranked 99th in the world.

He finished in last place.

Frimpong had been training with the Russian team in the run-up to the World Championships and thanked them for their help.

"I’m truly grateful for the help and support of Team Russia," he said.

"They treat me like family and give me all the help I need to improve daily.

"The results never really tell the athlete’s entire story, but believe me I’m putting in work and fighting for Africa on ice, giving people from my continent hope and breaking barriers."