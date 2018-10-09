The Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation of Ghana have announced Vernon Darko as their new President.

Darko succeeds the founder of the federation Akwasi Frimpong, a skeleton athlete and Winter Olympian.

The former President welcomed Darko as the new head of the organisation.

"Our team is excited for this awesome news," he wrote on Twitter.

Frimpong will remain as technical director as he continues his career as an athlete.

He is Ghana's first skeleton Olympian and represented the country at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February.

Initially, Frimpong hoped to qualify as a sprinter for The Netherlands and compete at the Summer Olympics, but he could not meet the standard in time for London 2012.

He was recruited by the Dutch bobsleigh team as a brakeman but again missed out on a spot at the Olympics.

"Please help me welcome our newest @bsfghana President, @vernondarko. We are so excited to have him join us and help with the growth and direction of our federation towards #beijing2022" — Akwasi Frimpong OLY (@FrimpongAkwasi) October 4, 2018

After only two years of training in skeleton, Frimpong qualified for the Winter Olympics in 2018 and represented his birth country, Ghana.

His next objective is to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

"For the past few months I have been looking for someone dedicated who can take over my position as current President," Frimpong said.

"Someone with passion for sports, Ghanaian, loyal and business minded that can help our federation grow towards Beijing 2022.

"Dr. Vernon is highly qualified not only as a businessman, but also a man with vision who has so much love for sports and for Ghana."

Last month the organisation recruited American skeleton Olympian and coach Zach Lund as their new head performance director.

Lund has already held a combine test event to find new athletes for the national team.