Buenos Aires has been announced as the host of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Intercontinental Cup 2021 Final.

The final will take place on February 6 in the Argentine capital city.

Reigning Basketball Champions League winners Hereda San Pablo Burgos from Spain will face Argentina’s Asociación Atlética Quimsa, the Champions League Americas holders.

FIBA said it has decided to adapt the format due to the coronavirus pandemic with only a single game final being held.

"I would like to congratulate both teams on their historic successes last season in the Basketball Champions League and the Basketball Champions League Americas," said Andreas Zagklis, FIBA secretary general.

"We are delighted to be able to continue the tradition of the FIBA Intercontinental Cup even in these challenging times and I would like to thank the Argentine Basketball Confederation and the city of Buenos Aires for welcoming us with open arms.

"The fact that we were able to crown champions in the Basketball Champions League and the Basketball Champions League Americas amidst a global pandemic should be celebrated and the FIBA Intercontinental Cup is a perfect platform for that."

The final will be held at the Obras Sanitarias Stadium.

The venue that hosted the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in 1978 and 1983 as well as the recent Basketball Champions League Americas semi-final between Quimsa and San Lorenzo.

The stadium also staged both of Argentina’s FIBA Americup 2022 qualifiers last November.

Felix Sancho Arnaiz, President of Hereda San Pablo Burgos, has welcomed the chance to compete for the title in Argentina.

Buenos Aires será la ciudad en la que jugaremos por el título de la @FIBAIC el sábado 6 de febrero de 2021.



¡Pronto nos veremos en la cancha, amigos @AAQuimsa! 👋😉



📝 https://t.co/KTJi9s7ycR#MásLejosQueNunca 💙 pic.twitter.com/Mj4miXbHuB — Hereda San Pablo Burgos (@SanPabloBurgos) December 21, 2020

"For us, as a club with a young history, being able to participate in an intercontinental competition and having this opportunity of becoming international champions are such a big pride," he said.

"We would have loved for the tournament to have been played in Burgos with our fans, but given this pandemic situation, we have to settle to playing it somewhere else.

“Buenos Aires, though being far from here, seems like a very nice destination.

“We are very excited to take part and really looking forward to playing there and trying to win the trophy.”

Gerardo Antenor Montenegro, President of Asociación Atlética Quimsa said: "When our club was created, the founding members jointly had a clear objective: that our province of Santiago del Estero has a prominent club, competitive in the most important tournaments.

"I believe that thanks to the support of all, we were able to achieve this, and today, by contesting the FIBA Intercontinental Cup Final, we are able to realise what once was an impossible dream.

"This momentum, together with the history of our basketball and the permanent support of all our people made it possible.

"We witness this moment today with great joy, a lot of pride, and a great sense of unity."

Recent editions of the tournament have featured four teams, with the continental champions joined by the G-League winners and a host representative.

Last year's edition saw Iberostar Tenerife of Spain emerge as the winners.

The host participant overcame Segafredo Virtus Bologna of Italy 80-72 in the final to win the title.