The stadium which was the centrepiece of the 2019 Universiade in Naples has officially been renamed in memory of Diego Maradona.

Municipal authorities approved the decision in a council session a week after Maradona’s passing at the age of 60.

The San Paolo Stadium will now be known as the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

"With his immense talent and his magic he honoured the Napoli team shirt for seven years, giving the team two historic championships and other prestigious trophies and receiving in exchange an eternal and unconditional love from the entire city", Naples City Council said.

Maradona joined Napoli in 1984 and in addition to two Serie A titles, he inspired them to win the UEFA Cup in 1989.

The stadium name change had been proposed by Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris with the support of Alessandra Clemente, Council member for heritage, public works and youth.

The citation continued: "Maradona embodied the symbolic redemption of a team which, in the darkest years, demonstrated that it is possible to get up, win and triumph, while offering a message of hope and beauty to the whole city.

"Through his efforts, not only did Napoli win but the whole city, which fully identifies with him. He was always on the side of the weakest and the common people.

"Maradona fought against the prejudices and discrimination that Neapolitans faced inside the stadiums, becoming the idol of the entire city, which also forgave him the weaknesses and frailties of man, which never overshadowed the greatness of the champion."

The Argentinian team held aloft a Diego Maradona shirt when they entered the stadium during the Naples 2019 Opening Ceremony ©Naples 2019

The renaming of the stadium will require special dispensation because according to local laws, any such action cannot usually take place until at least 10 years have passed since someone's death.

In the past week, Napoli fans have laid candles and other tributes to create a shrine to their hero on the approaches to the ground.

The stadium, completed in 1959, was a football venue during the 1960 Rome Olympics and the main stadium for the 1963 Mediterranean Games.

It was first renovated ahead of the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Maradona’s Argentina played group matches there and returned for the semi-final to beat host nation Italy on penalties.

Argentina lost in the final, having won the 1986 World Cup in Mexico largely thanks to the heroics of Maradona.

Further rebuilding work took place ahead of last year’s Universiade.

When the Argentinian team entered at the Universiade Opening Ceremony, they carried a giant number 10 shirt in honour of Maradona and received an ovation from the crowd.

Maradona later sent greetings to the city thanking it for the welcome to his compatriots.

The venue also hosted athletics during Naples 2019.