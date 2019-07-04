By Nancy Gillen and Patrick O'Kane in Naples
Naples 2019: Second day of competition
Timeline
- 16 minutes ago: Song claims first Universiade gold in women's 1m Springboard final
- 1 hour ago: Italian newspaper lauds "magical night" in Naples
- 1 hour ago: Vendrame bids for table-turning gold at Mostra d'Oltremare
- 1 hour ago: Junior World Cup winner Elavenil tops women's 10m air rifle qualification
- 2 hours ago: Diving domination on cards for Team China
- 2 hours ago: Uniroos star Mangakahia misses Universiade after cancer diagnosis
- 4 hours ago: First medals set to be awarded at Naples 2019
- 4 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the second day of action
View latest updates