Diego Maradona - widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time - has passed away at the age of 60.

The Argentina legend reportedly suffered a heart attack in Buenos Aires.

He won the Mexico 1986 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and received the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

In one of the most famous World Cup performances of all time, he scored five goals in the competition, including two in the quarter-final triumph over England - one the "Hand of God" goal, the other a sensational solo effort.

He also scored a brace in a 2-0 win over Belgium in the semi-finals.

Maradona won 91 caps for Argentina in total, scoring 34 goals, and was also a runner-up at the Italy 1990 FIFA World Cup.

That was one of four World Cups he played in, with Maradona's international career ending in despairing circumstances as he was sent home from the 1994 tournament in the Untied States after failing a drugs test.

Per Sempre 💙

Ciao Diego pic.twitter.com/LzppqlBqLV — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

The Argentine Football Association confirmed Maradona's passing on Twitter, expressing "deepest sorrow" over the news.

Maradona underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month, while his troubles with substance abuse were well-documented.

He played club football in Argentina, Spain and Italy, and is perhaps known best for his exploits at Napoli, where he helped the team win Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup titles.

Barcelona, Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors were among the other clubs Maradona played for.

Maradona was not eligible to win the Ballon d'Or during his playing career as the award was only open to European players at the time, but France Football later gave him an honorary Ballon d'Or to recognise his contribution to the sport.

Only one other player, Pelé of Brazil, has received that honour.

Pelé and Maradona are often regarded as the two greatest footballers of all time.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

In 2010, Maradona managed his national side at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, but it was an unsuccessful experience as they lost 4-0 to Germany in the quarter-finals.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has led tributes to Maradona, describing him as "the best soccer player in history".

The attacking midfielder's "wonderful talent, his goals and his feats will live forever in our memory", CONMEBOL added.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach meanwhile commented: "Farewell Diego - an all-time great.

"You were a troubled soul, but you delighted the whole world with your unique footballing skills."

More follows.