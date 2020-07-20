Japanese child athletes are routinely subjected to physical, sexual and verbal abuse from their coaches, according to a new report from Human Rights Watch.

The report, entitled "I Was Hit So Many Times I Can't Count: Abuse of Child Athletes in Japan", and released in the week the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games had been due to begin, documents how some athletes committed suicide after suffering abuse.

Depression, physical disabilities and lifelong trauma were also uncovered in the report, which includes testimony from athletes competing in more than 50 sports.

More than 800 former child athletes, including Olympians and Paralympians, took part in a survey for the report, conducted between March and June.

The results have raised serious questions for the Olympic and Paralympic host nation and Japanese sport.

The report details Japan's history of corporal punishment in sport – known as taibatsu in Japanese – and child abuse in sports training throughout Japanese schools, federations and elite sports.

Japanese athletes reported abuses including being punched in the face, being kicked, being beaten with objects like bats or bamboo kendo sticks, being deprived of water, being choked, being whipped with whistles or racquets and being sexually abused and harassed.

Human Rights Watch called for Japan to take "decisive action" in response to the report.

"Participation in sport should provide children with the joy of play, and with an opportunity for physical and mental development and growth," the report states.

"In Japan, however, violence and abuse are too often a part of the child athlete's experience.

"As a result, sport has been a cause of pain, fear and distress for far too many Japanese children.

"Athletes interviewed by Human Rights Watch described a culture of impunity for abusive coaches.

"Of recent child athlete interviewees who experienced abuse, all but one reported that there were no known consequences for the coach."

Cases of abuse in Japanese sport had previously been uncovered, including in judo in the build-up to the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where former women's team head coach Ryuji Sonoda was forced to resign after 15 female athletes alleged he had committed violence and harassment against them.

In the same year, a 17-year-old high school basketball player in Osaka committed suicide as a result of abuse.

The report documents suicides in other sports including volleyball and table tennis.

Japan had introduced reforms aimed at removing taibatsu from sport during its bid to host the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

But Human Rights Watch found that these reforms are optional "guidelines" instead of rules, that progress has been "uneven and unmonitored" and that there is no mandatory reporting of abuse complaints or statistics.

"We show in our report that the reforms that were made in 2013 are not mandatory and have not been implemented," Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden told German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

"So long as the sports federations have a choice whether to devote resources to staff who could take complaints, and so long as sports and schools protect abusive coaches and move them around, children will not be safe."

Tokyo is due to host the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2021.

insidethegames has contacted the International Olympic Committee for comment.

The full report is available here.