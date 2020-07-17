The Beijing 2022 'Ice Cube', which will be used for curling events, has entered a new stage of development ahead of China's hosting of the Winter Olympics.

The venue, officially known as Beijing National Aquatics Center, was originally built for the 2008 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Most of the reconstruction work was done in 2019, with the China Junior Open already having been held at the venue in December as a curling test event.

Following that, more work was completed and the installation of the ice-making system, the renovation of the air-conditioning and dehumidification systems and upgrades to the athletes' changing rooms were all finalised.

Beijing 2022 curling programme director Wang Bingyu has now provided a further update on the progress being made.

"At present, we are trying to move forward on the construction of container changing rooms, permanent accessible facilities, LED screens, a venue sound amplifying system, flag-raising system, computer network, integrated wiring, cable television, energy management system, and IT operations management platform," Wang said.

Construction continues on the curling venue for Beijing 2022 ©Beijing 2022

Wang, China's most decorated curler, was awarded the role after a successful playing career.

Now 35, Wang became the first non-European or North American skip to win a World Championship when China claimed gold in Gangneung in 2009.

She also won a silver and bronze world medals in 2008 and 2011 respectively, as well as a bronze medal at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

Additionally, the South Square Ice Sports Centre is also under construction which will give the public an experience of ice sports during the Games.

Curling is due to take place at the Winter Olympics from February 3 to 20, with 10 women's, 10 men's and 10 mixed doubles teams competing.

Wheelchair curling will then feature in the Winter Paralympics, scheduled for March 4 to 13.