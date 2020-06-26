The World Curling Federation (WCF) has revealed its qualification system for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in all three disciplines.

Each competition - women's, men's and mixed doubles - will have 10 National Olympic Committees represented, with all games being played at the 'Ice Cube', officially known as Beijing National Aquatics Center.

The six highest-ranked nations at the 2021 Women's and Men's World Curling Championships will qualify automatically for Beijing 2022.

If China do not make the top 6, they will still be given a quota place as the host nation.

For the mixed doubles, the seven highest-ranked teams from next year's World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship will qualify for the Games.

If China are part of that top seven, the eighth-placed team will also qualify.

China will reach Beijing 2022 regardless as the host nation.

China will automatically qualify as hosts of the Games in all three disciplines ©WCF

There will be three or four places on offer later at the women's and men's Olympic qualifier, depending on China's final placing at the 2021 World Championships.

Teams eligible to compete at the Olympic qualifier must have qualified for either the 2020 or 2021 World Championships or come through a pre-qualifier.

The host nation may also take part.

Regardless of where China finish in the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, two teams will qualify for the Games through the Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification Event.

Curling at Beijing 2022 is scheduled to take place from February 8 to 20.

Swedish curling legend Peja Lindholm has been brought in as Chinese coach to assist the nation, which has only won one Olympic medal in the sport previously.