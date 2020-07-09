Tokyo 2020 has confirmed it will issue ticket refunds to people unable to attend the Olympics and Paralympics after the postponement to 2021, it has been reported.

Around 4.48 million tickets for the Olympics have already been sold as well as 970,000 for the Paralympics, through the official ticketing website and various lotteries.

Initially due to start in two weeks, the Olympics are now scheduled to start on July 23, 2021 due to the ongoing restrictions worldwide caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, there have been more 12.18 million confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in the deaths of more than 552,000 people.

Kyodo News said that tickets should still be valid for the postponed Games, but consideration will be given to fans who are unable to attend due to the delay.

More than four million Olympic tickets have already been sold ©Tokyo 2020

The Paralympics are now set to begin just over two weeks after the conclusion of the Olympics, with a planned start date of August 24, 2021.

Organisers are planning scaled back Games to ensure safety from the virus and financial stability in a time of economic recession.

It has been widely suggested that a reduction in spectators is among the COVID-19 countermeasures being considered for Tokyo 2020.

The potential for a behind-closed-doors Olympics, if social distancing remains required around the world, has also been raised as a possibility.

insidethegames has approached Tokyo 2020 for confirmation on the refunds.