Tokyo 2020 take down temporary stands at Aomi Urban Sports Park

Tokyo 2020 has dismantled some temporary stands at the Aomi Urban Sports Park for safety reasons, following the postponement of the Olympic Games to 2021.

Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun reported that the stands were removed by a crane at the park.

Organisers reportedly said they were only removing parts of temporary venues which could be dangerous to leave in place, with more than a year until the rescheduled Games.

The Aomi Urban Sports Park is scheduled to host 3x3 basketball and sport climbing competitions at the Olympics.

The temporary stands are due to have a capacity of 7,100 for the 3x3 basketball event, and 8,400 for climbing.

The park is also due to host the Paralympic five-a-side football competition.

The Tokyo 2020 sport climbing venue had been declared "Games ready" after a test event took place at the start of March.

The event was held without any athletes as fears grew over the coronavirus.

Sport climbing and 3x3 basketball competitions are due to take place at the venue ©Getty Images

Members of staff climbed walls themselves in the scaled back event.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games were then postponed later in March, after an agreement was reached between the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo 2020 and the Japanese Government.

The rescheduled Olympic Games are due to take place from July 23 to August 8 next year.

The Paralympic Games are set to follow from August 24 to September 5.