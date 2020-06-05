Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games skiing venue Chongli has experienced a boom in hotel applications.

Chongli district in Zhangjiakou City is expected to have 21 high-end hotels by 2022, including nine five-star and 12 four-star properties, as reported by Xinhua.

There are currently 160 hotels in the district in total, with this expected to rise to 184 by the time the Winter Olympics begin on February 4 2022.

The boom has come after district authorities streamlined approval procedures to help hotels set up in Chongli, while the Beijing to Zhangjiakou high-speed railway has now shortened travel time to the area to one hour.

The Chongli district will host Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, biathlon, freestyle skiing and some snowboarding disciplines during Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Taizicheng in Chongli is set to host Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, biathlon, freestyle skiing and some snowboarding disciplines during Beijing 2022.

It is one of three venue clusters for the Games, along with Beijing and Yanqing.

"The location near Beijing with convenient traffic and skiing resources are the key factors for international hotel chains to choose Chongli," said Chen Wei, marketing manager of InterContinental Hotels and Resorts in Chongli.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach recently said preparations for Beijing 2022 "continue to go very well", despite the coronavirus pandemic.