Former Olympic skier Guo Dandan has been training volunteers for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics 16 years after representing China at Nagano 1998.

Once tipped as a future star in aerials, Guo had to retire from the sport at 21 after suffering a serious ankle injury at Nagano 1998.

Guo finished seventh in that final, having sat in second place after the first of two attempts.

The 42-year-old held an online clinic for volunteers on Sunday (May 24) under the theme "Striving to achieve a wonderful life", with the former athlete sharing her experiences with those in attendance.

Beijing is due to host the next Winter Olympics less than six months after the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Guo started on the International Ski Federation (FIS) Freestyle Ski World Cup circuit as a teenager and became China's first FIS World Cup event winner at the age of 17 in 1994.

She also won gold at the Harbin 1996 Asian Winter Games.

After retiring in 1998, Guo turned to coaching and set up a ski school, where she continues to promote the upcoming Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Guo has been part of the team aiming to accelerate the development of ice and snow sports in China and create a lasting legacy from Beijing 2022.