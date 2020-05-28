Construction on the "Ice Jar" training centre for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games has been completed.

The venue will be the only winter ice training base in Beijing, with the national short track speed skaters and figure skaters set to train at the facility.

It took three years to construct the "Ice Jar", which holds two international standard ice rinks for both short track speed skating and curling, as reported by Xinhua.

It also features two of the natural CO2 refrigeration systems, which Beijing 2022 claims will minimise the overall carbon footprint of the Games.

3 years of hard work later and the 'Ice Jar' is finally complete! 🧊



As the first newly-built venue in the Beijing competition zone, the training centre will be key to winter sports training, scientific research, technical development and more! 🥌📈⛸️💪



📸: Xinhua pic.twitter.com/PXU2kHFgNA — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) May 28, 2020

The refrigeration systems can quickly be converted according to the needs of short track speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, and curling.

After Beijing 2022, the venue will continue to be a training centre for national athletes but will also be open to the public.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach recently said preparations for Beijing 2022 "continue to go very well" despite the coronavirus pandemic, including the development of the infrastructure needed for the Games such as the "Ice Jar".

The next Winter Olympics is scheduled for February 4 to 20 2022.