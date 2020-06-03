Double Olympic Alpine skiing gold medallist Ted Ligety of the United States has confirmed he plans to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The American veteran told NBC Sports and the SkiRacing.com podcast that he would call time on his career after representing the US at Beijing 2022.

"Two final years and finish it off at the Olympics," Ligety told Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBC Sports.

Ligety, who won the Alpine combined gold medal at Turin 2006 before claiming the Olympic giant slalom crown in Sochi eight years later, had not previously revealed his intention to compete at Beijing 2022.

The 35-year-old told SkiRacing.com that the Winter Games were too close for him to retire.

The American veteran had not previously revealed his intention to participate at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"At this point, I guess I’m shooting for the Olympics," the American said.

"If I was going to go this year, I was going to go the next year.

"It kind of seems silly to stop the year before the Olympics.

"So, go through then and then definitely be done.

"So, 37, I’d definitely be an old guy at the Olympics.

"Actually, my body’s been feeling better this year than it has in probably the five years prior to this."

Ligety would break Bode Miller's record as the oldest American Olympic Alpine skier should he participate at Beijing 2022.

Miller, considered one of the greatest racers of all time, tied for super-G bronze in his fifth and final Olympics in 2014 at the age of 36.