Sailors and windsurfer named to Swiss team for Tokyo 2020

Lucien Cujean and Sébastien Schneiter have been selected by Switzerland in the men's 49er class for the re-arranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while Mateo Sanz Lanz has been named as the country's windsurfing representative.

Swiss Olympic confirmed the latest three additions to their delegation for the Olympic Games, which have been rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nominations were ratified by Swiss Olympic at the request of Swiss Sailing, with the athletes having met the required performance criteria.

Cujean and Schneiter are due to compete at a second Olympic Games, having placed 13th in the men's 49er event on their debut at Rio 2016.

The pairing finished 10th at the 2018 World Championships in Aarhus and achieved the position required at the 2020 World Cup event in Australia to seal their spot at Tokyo 2020.

Sanz Lanz will hope to improve on his 14th place finish at Rio 2016 in the men's windsurfing event.

Mateo Sanz Lanz is due to be Switzerland's representative in windsurfing ©Getty Images

He secured a quota place for Switzerland at the 2019 World Championships in Torbole, before finishing sixth at the Tokyo 2020 test event in Enoshima.

Sanz Lanz, who lives and trains in Spain, is also due to compete at his second Olympic Games.

"With the early selection, the three athletes now have more than a year to prepare optimally for the Olympic Games," said Ralph Stöckli, Switzerland's Chef de Mission.

Sport climber Petra Klingler and canoeists Martin Dougoud and Thomas Koechlin are among members of the Swiss team already confirmed for Tokyo 2020.

Swiss Olympic expects to send a team of around 110 athletes to the Olympic Games.