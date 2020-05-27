Athletes in Switzerland able to train again from June 6 as Federal Council announces easing of restrictions

Athletes in Switzerland will be able to resume training from June 6 after the country's Federal Council announced that restrictions to combat coronavirus will be "largely relaxed" from that date.

The Swiss Olympic Committee said they welcomed the news and that the "heart of Swiss sport would start beating again."

From June 6, training is allowed for all sports with no restrictions on the size of the training group.

However in sports with close physical contact, for example judo and boxing, training must take place in stable teams and lists of attendance must be kept.

From the same date public events with up to 300 people are allowed, including sporting events, although competitions in sports with close physical contact are set to be prohibited until July 6.

"From June 6, the heart of Swiss sport will start beating again - and you will feel this heartbeat!" said Swiss Olympic Committee President Jürg Stahl.

"There is a lot of catching up to do after so long.

"Competitions and games in particular are an important driver for associations, clubs and especially the youngsters.

Ab dem 6. Juni dürfen die Sportlerinnen und Sportler wieder weitgehend normal trainieren. Auch Wettkämpfe sind unter Auflagen wieder möglich. Die Erleichterung über diese Entwicklung ist gross. Gleichzeitig ist der Sport aber auch gefordert.



Mehr dazu: https://t.co/u4df26NzaN pic.twitter.com/ZnwXPDjOL7

"Thousands of athletes can finally return to their sports facilities from June 6, where they will meet their colleagues, and training camps are possible again.

"Club life is thawing, and with it village and neighbourhood life.

"The return to everyday training is good for us athletes - for the body and the soul."

The Swiss Olympic Committee added that they acknowledged that associations, clubs, organisers, sports facility operators and athletes faced challenges to organise a return to training and competition in a short timescale.

They pledged to provide support and guidance to associations and clubs as well as graphics to illustrate adapted hygiene and protective measures.

Under the measures announced by the Swiss Federal Council today, people can meet publicly in groups of up to 30 people from May 30.

On June 24, the council will review again the procedure for events with up to 1000 people.

Larger events with more than 1000 people are not allowed to take place until August 31.