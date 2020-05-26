Trusova enters Guinness Book of World Records again after quad flip jump

Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the fourth time after she was confirmed as the first female athlete to land a quad flip jump.

The 15-year-old double world junior champion achieved the feat on December 7 at the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Turin, where she won bronze.

Trusova, the European Championships bronze medallist and Russian champion, had already achieved women's world records for the first quadruple Lutz, the first quadruple loop jump and the highest score for a long programme.

In all, she attempted five quad jumps at the Grand Prix Final in Turin, landing three of them.

Alexandra Trusova celebrated her bronze medal in Turin, where she set the world record, with her dog ©Getty Images

Earlier this month, it was announced that Trusova had left her long-time club and split with her head coach Eteri Tutberidze.

She has now joined the team of two-time Olympic gold medallist Evgeni Plushenko.

The teenager, a former winner of the Junior Grand Prix Final, said she had made the decision for "personal reasons".

She won the world junior title in 2018 and 2019.