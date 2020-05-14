Sir Mo Farah has claimed the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will help him better prepare to defend his 10,000 metres title.

The 37-year-old Briton announced his retirement from track competition in 2017, with the intention of concentrating on road running.

He reversed the decision in November, announcing his return to the track to target the 10,000m at Tokyo 2020.

With the Olympics now postponed until July 23 to August 8, 2021, Sir Mo revealed the delay will give him more time to prepare.

"I'm coming off the marathon and preparing for Olympics straight away within the first year, so having it postponed it actually helps me a bit more, because I can do more races," he said, as reported by Reuters.

"It gives me a year to do more track races and then go to the Olympics.

"So in a way I think it works out well for me."

Sir Mo did suggest the lack of races on the near horizon was making preparations more difficult, however.

Diamond League events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the finals in Zurich, scheduled for September 9 to 11, and the Rabat Diamond League, scheduled for May 31.

Sir Mo Farah earned two gold medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, including in the 10,000m ©Getty Images

London's Anniversary Games on July 4 and 5 have also been cancelled.

"Hopefully we're going to have some races and I can start working towards something, because as an athlete you always want to have something to work towards, if it's an Olympics, if it's a World Championship, if it's any event," Sir Mo said.

Farah won men's 5,000m and 10,000m gold medals in front of a home crowd at London 2012, before repeating the feat four years later at Rio 2016.

The British athlete has also won six world titles over 5,000m and 10,000m.

His results on the road include a third place finish at the London Marathon in 2018, as well as victory at the Chicago Marathon.

Last year he finished fifth in London and only eighth in Chicago.

Sir Mo's participation at the Chicago Marathon in October was dominated by discussion surrounding his former coach Alberto Salazar, who had been banned for four years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency earlier that month.