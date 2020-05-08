Brazil veteran Formiga still aims to end international career at seventh Olympic Games

Footballing veteran Formiga is aiming to end her career at her seventh Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

The 42-year-old Brazilian competed at Atlanta 1996, the first Olympics to feature a women's football tournament.

She then went on to play at Sydney 2000, before earning silver medals at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

After featuring at London 2012 and Rio 2016, Formiga became the only player to be at all six editions of the women's Olympic contest.

Despite the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to July 23 to August 8 2021, Formiga is aiming to compete in the Japanese capital next year, where she will end her international career.

Brazil qualified for the Games after triumphing at the 2018 Copa América, during which Formiga scored a goal.

Formiga has signed a contract extension with French team Paris Saint-Germain until 2021 ©Getty Images

She has signed a contract extension with French club Paris Saint-Germain, tying her to the team until 2021.

"Formiga will play her 27th professional season in 2020-2021" said PSG.

"She is quite simply a legend in women’s football."

Since joining PSG in January 2017, the midfielder has played 77 competitive games and scored four goals, also winning the 2018 Coupe de France.

At 37 years old, she became the oldest player to score at a World Cup, doing so against South Korea during the tournament in Canada in 2015.

Formiga played at her seventh World Cup for Brazil last year in France, 24 years after picking up the first of her 195 caps.