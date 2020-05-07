Two days of online meetings were held in preparation for the 2021 International Ski Federation (FIS) Freestyle, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships in Zhangjiakou – which will be a key venue hub at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak meant the Coordination Group discussions ahead of the event had to be held virtually.

Topics discussed included venues and courses, as well as operational information.

The event is due to take place between January 27 and February 7 next year and is seen as an important warm-up and test event before Beijing 2022.

Zhangjiakou will host all of the Winter Olympic freestyle ski and snowboard events at the Games, except for the big air competitions which will take place at a ramp in Beijing itself.

Ski jumping, biathlon and cross-country skiing will also be held in Zhangjiakou, which lies nearly 200 kilometres away from the Chinese capital.

The best freestyle athletes will compete in China next year before Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"China is slowly returning to normal life after being the first country affected by the coronavirus, which will allow the organisers to make major progress in the upcoming weeks," an FIS statement said.

"Fortunately, virtually all construction was completed before the virus struck, meaning all plans and operations are fully on schedule for a successful World Championship early next year."

Joe Fitzgerald, a technical expert for the Championships and Beijing 2022, added: "The spirit and dedication of Beijing 2022, the Organising Committee and Chinese Ski Association are truly the catalyst that has propelled the preparations for the upcoming World Championships.

"Despite the many hardships they have faced in the last three months, everything is running on schedule and we expect an exceptional World Championship this winter."