More trains are to run on the high-speed railway line connecting Beijing and Zhangjiakou, co-host city of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in the second quarter of this year.

The line went into operation at the end of December 2019 and reduces travel time between Beijing and Zhangjiakou to just 47 minutes, according to China State Railway Group.

The 174-kilometre journey took more than three hours previously.

Trains can reach speeds of 350kmh on the new line.

Now, China State Railway Group claims demand for the route, as well as the lines linking Zhangjiakou to Hohhot and Datong, has been strong, leading it run more trains.

Per China Daily, it plans to operate 44 pairs of trains on these lines during the week, with an additional seven running at weekends.

It comes as China State Railway Group also increases the number of trains operating on the country's first interprovincial loop railway service.

The Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway is one of the key infrastructure projects for the next Winter Olympic Games, linking the the two cities and running through Yanqing District, which will also host events.

The meteorological service team in Zhangjiakou are hard at work! Just as they are diligently monitoring the #Beijing2022 competition zone, we're all working hard to deliver the best Winter Olympics possible. 💪 pic.twitter.com/uxEsbWvsmT — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) March 26, 2020

Biathlon, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined and freestyle skiing and snowboarding events will all take place in Zhangjiakou.

Luge, bobsleigh, skeleton and Alpine skiing events are all scheduled to be held in Yanqing.

Beijing 2022 organisers insisted last month that all venues in the Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou hubs will be completed by the end of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

China, where the outbreak originated, has reported far fewer fresh cases than most other countries in recent weeks.

However, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Richard Pound recently told insidethegames that the IOC must make contingency plans in case Beijing 2022 is impacted by the pandemic.

"If planning for the foreseeable future, an organisation like the IOC must, as part of that process, consider the overall consequences of the unwelcome possibility that, in a worst-case scenario, both 2020 and 2022 could be affected, with a resultant loss of revenues for an entire Olympiad," Pound said.