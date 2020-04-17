Beijing's New Shougang Area, once home to the country's largest steel company, is to receive investment in cultural projects to boost the site ahead of the city's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Set to cost $695 million (£559 million/€642 million), four projects will be launched between now and 2022.

Developers are looking to integrate transport networks in the surrounding area, renovate industrial sites for historical education, build more green spaces and create a film and cultural innovation park.

The transport network includes a metro line being built to improve accessibility to the district, stretching a total of 7.1 kilometres.

Freestyle skiing and snowboarding events are due to be held in the New Shougang Area, with the snowboarding venue being used permanently for the sport after the Games.

A new stadium for ice hockey will also be built incorporating the roof of an old coal workshop and seating 3,000 people.

The municipal Development and Reform Commission said it will look to turn the area into a "cultural landmark", with two lake areas and the square at the east gate already witnessing renovation.

Shougang Park is getting an upgrade! Home to #Beijing2022 HQ, we're looking forward to enjoying all the new walkways, parks and cultural spaces that will pop up over the next few years 🏞️.



A digital innovation park will play a direct part in the Games, while supporting facilities for the Olympics are also being built.

These are the Winter Olympics Square and the National Winter Training Center.

The refurbishment of the former steel plant will be completed by the end of 2021, with the skyways and cultural spaces scheduled for completion by 2022.

Shougang is already the home of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee's headquarters and is also set to open a Shangri-La hotel in the industrial park by the end of 2021.

Beijing held the Summer Olympic Games in 2008 and will hold the Winter Olympic Games for the first time 14 years on, despite some criticism from human rights organisations.