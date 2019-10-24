Second seed Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei was the main casualty of the men's second round at the Badminton World Federation French Open in Paris.

Chou had looked on course for the third round when taking the opening game 25-23, but a gritty performance from Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus saw the latter progress.

At Stade Pierre De Coubertin, Ng clinched a 23-25, 21-17, 21-16 victory to set up a third-round match against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.

Seventh seed Axelsen overcame Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-9, 11-21, 21-15.

There was also a victory for Denmark's Anders Antonsen, who edged a tight battle against Kenta Nishimoto from Japan 21-19, 21-18.

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie booked his spot in the third round with a 17-21, 22-20, 21-15 win against Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong.

Women's eighth seed Saina Nehwal from India won 21-10, 21-11 against Denmark's Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt.

She will face An Se Young next.

South Korean An progressed to round three when Chen Xiao Xin from China retired in the second game.

Fifth seed Pusarla V Sindhu from India won 21-10, 21-13 against Indonesian Jia Min Yeo.

