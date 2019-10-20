Japan's Kento Momota and Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying completed the successful defence of their respective men's and women's singles titles as action concluded today at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Denmark Open in Odense.

Top seed Momota beat China's Chen Long, the reigning Olympic champion, 21-14, 21-12 in the men's final at Odense Sports Park in this BWF Super 750 tournament.

Victory secures the world number one his ninth title of the year.

He arrived in Denmark on the back of back-to-back tournament wins at the China Open and Korea Open.

In the women's final, fourth-seeded Tai defeated third-seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, the 2017 world champion, 21-17, 21-14.

Today also saw the men's doubles crown go to top-seeded Indonesians Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, who overcame second-seeded compatriots Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-14, 21-13 in the final.

Indonesia also triumphed in the mixed doubles final after sixth seeds Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti beat second-seeded Chinese pairing Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping 21-18, 18-21, 21-19.

In the women's doubles final, unseeded South Koreans Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun defeated fourth-seeded Chinese duo Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan 9-21, 21-19, 21-15.